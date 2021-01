CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Freshman forward Matt Cross has left the Miami Hurricanes’ program, the latest personnel loss for a reeling team plagued by injuries.

No reason was given.

Cross started nine games, ranked fifth on the team in points and fourth in rebounds, and shot 20 for 50 from 3-point range.

He didn’t play in Wednesday’s loss at Florida State, when Miami used six scholarship players.

The Hurricanes are 2-8 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and play Saturday at Wake Forest.