It’s been more than 20 years since the regular-season MVP has done this in the Super Bowl

Left: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game on Jan. 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Right: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass in the first half against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game on Jan. 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As America collectively gets ramped up for Super Bowl LV, we’re also waiting to hear who will be named MVP of the regular season.

Experts’ top two picks are Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

Regardless of who wins the honor, there seems to be somewhat of a curse, if you will (actually, that’s how some people are referring to the dilemma), when it comes to MVPs and the Super Bowl games. That is, these MVPs don’t go on to win a Super Bowl in the same season -- or at least, they haven’t since the ‘90s.

In fact, the last regular-season MVP to win a Super Bowl that year was Rams quarterback Kurt Warner in the 1999 season.

In only eight other seasons did the MVP go on to win the Super Bowl in the same season, according to Yahoo Sports:

Packers quarterback Bart Starr in 1966

Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in 1978

Washington kicker Mark Moseley in 1982

Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986

49ers quarterback Joe Montana in 1989

Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith in 1993

49ers quarterback Steve Young in 1994

Packers quarterback Brett Favre in 1996

In case you’re wondering, NFL.com listed the following players as MVP contenders for this year:

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linebacker T.J. Watt

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

At this point, Mahomes or Brady are the only two who could end the curse this year, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Either way, it’s sure to be one heck of a game.