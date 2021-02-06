Beal starts 0 for 13, Heat roll past Wizards 122-95

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards is defended by Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat during the first quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 05, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Washington’s Bradley Beal thought he had an open path to a layup in the opening minutes, unaware that Miami’s Bam Adebayo was going to swat his shot out of bounds with ease.

Beal’s night didn’t get any better. And the Heat looked like themselves again.

Beal — the NBA’s scoring leader — missed his first 13 shot attempts, Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points off the bench and Miami rolled to an easy 122-95 win over the Wizards.

The win improved Miami’s record to 8-14 on the season and was just the Heat’s second victory over its past nine games.