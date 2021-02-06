Driedger continues strong start to season as Florida tops Nashville 2-1

Goaltender Chris Driedger of the Florida Panthers looks up ice during a break in actin against the Chicago Blackhawks at the BB&T Center on January 17, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers continued their hot start to the season, remaining undefeated in regulation through eight games.

Carter Verhaeghe had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov also scored as the Panthers defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1.

Chris Drieger turned back 24 shots for Florida, which improved to 6-0-2. Driedger’s play continues to impress and the 26-year-old may be earning himself more ice time.

Colton Sissons had the lone goal for the Predators, who split the two-game series.

Goaltender Pekka Rinne played extremely well in the losing effort, finishing with 34 saves for Nashville.