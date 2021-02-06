71ºF

Ad

Sports

Driedger continues strong start to season as Florida tops Nashville 2-1

Associated Press

Tags: NHL, Panthers, Florida Panthers
Goaltender Chris Driedger of the Florida Panthers looks up ice during a break in actin against the Chicago Blackhawks at the BB&T Center on January 17, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.
Goaltender Chris Driedger of the Florida Panthers looks up ice during a break in actin against the Chicago Blackhawks at the BB&T Center on January 17, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers continued their hot start to the season, remaining undefeated in regulation through eight games.

Carter Verhaeghe had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov also scored as the Panthers defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1.

Chris Drieger turned back 24 shots for Florida, which improved to 6-0-2. Driedger’s play continues to impress and the 26-year-old may be earning himself more ice time.

Colton Sissons had the lone goal for the Predators, who split the two-game series.

Goaltender Pekka Rinne played extremely well in the losing effort, finishing with 34 saves for Nashville.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.