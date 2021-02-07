Adebayo, Butler help Heat beat Knicks in opener of series

Austin Rivers of the New York Knicks defends against Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on February 07, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK – Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jimmy Butler had a big second half and just missed a triple-double and the Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks 109-103 in the opener of a home-and-home series.

Butler finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He shot just 3 for 11 from the field but scored 12 points after halftime.

Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro each added 16 points for the Heat.

Julius Randle had 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, but the Knicks had their two-game win streak snapped.

Reggie Bullock made seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points.