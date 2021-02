Frank Vatrano looks out from the net as Goaltender Chris Driedger of the Florida Panthers stops a shot by the Chicago Blackhawks at the BB&T Center on January 17, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Givani Smith had a goal and an assist as Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in nine games, beating the Florida Panthers 4-1.

Marc Staal scored for the first time with Detroit, Robby Fabbri and Vladislav Namestnikov added goals and Troy Stecher had two assists.

Goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots.

Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers, and goalie Chris Driedger made 35 saves.

Florida became the last NHL team to lose in regulation this season.