This is what Super Bowl Sunday looked like in Tampa

Super Bowl Sunday looks a little different this year.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Super Bowl could not look or feel like a Super Bowl that we’re normally used to. No tailgating, big crowds, or dozens of musical performances before the big game.
Instead, we’re got people socially distanced in masks, an empty stadium and cardboard cut outs instead of fans. To be fair, the cardboard cutouts are a pretty cute idea.
So here are some photos of the big events happening throughout the day.