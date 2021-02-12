Jimmy Butler has triple-double, leads Heat past Rockets

John Wall of the Houston Rockets controls the ball against Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat during the second quarter at the Toyota Center on February 11, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON – Jimmy Butler had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Miami Heat overcame a slow start to beat the slumping Houston Rockets 101-94 on Thursday night.

Miami won its fourth straight and handed Houston its fourth loss in a row.

Butler had his first triple-double of the season and 10th overall.

The Heat came close to having two players with triple-doubles, with Bam Adebayo finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists before fouling out with about a minute left.

John Wall and Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 17 points each.