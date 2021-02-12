Jimmy Butler has triple-double, leads Heat past Rockets

HOUSTON – Jimmy Butler had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Miami Heat overcame a slow start to beat the slumping Houston Rockets 101-94 on Thursday night.
Miami won its fourth straight and handed Houston its fourth loss in a row.
Butler had his first triple-double of the season and 10th overall.
The Heat came close to having two players with triple-doubles, with Bam Adebayo finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists before fouling out with about a minute left.
John Wall and Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 17 points each.