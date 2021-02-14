Lighting offense explodes in 6-1 route of Panthers

Barclay Goodrow of the Tampa Bay Lightning scores a third period goal against Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on February 13, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Tyler Johnson scored two of Tampa Bay’s four goals in the second period and the Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 6-1.

Ondrej Palat, Mathieu Joseph, Barclay Goodrow and Alexander Volkov also scored for the Lightning, who strengthened their hold on first place in the Central Division with a 3-1-0 road trip.

Frank Vatrano scored in the third period for the Panthers.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky struggled in the loss for Florida, allowing six goals on just 28 shots.

Anthony Duclair, who missed the Panthers previous game after being added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol List, played Saturday after being removed from the list earlier in the day.