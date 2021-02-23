Miami Heat expand tickets for upcoming home games

The Heat are welcoming more fans back to AmericanAirlines Arena this week.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have returned home after a seven-game road trip, and they’ll have more fans watching them when they’re back on the court Wednesday night.

The team has expanded the limited capacity for fans to attend home games to 3,000 starting with Wednesday’s game against the Raptors at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the home games of the first half of the season are now on sale.

Previously, capacity was at about 1,500 and was limited to only season-ticket holders.

This is the second phase of the Heat’s plan of welcoming fans back. The team is hoping to expand to even more fans allowed for the second half of the season starting in mid-March.

The same rules will apply for fans, including maintaining social distance from people outside of your group, wearing masks at all times, and not being able to eat or drink at your seats

The team also has COVID-19 detecting dogs at the arrival gate.

Single-game tickets for the last four home games of the first half of the season can be purchased by clicking here.