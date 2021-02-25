Butler leads Heat to 4th straight win, 116-108 over Raptors

Jimmy Butler and Andre Iguodala of the Miami Heat celebrate against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and had 14 of them in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat won their fourth consecutive game by topping the Toronto Raptors 116-108.

Butler also had 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Heat.

Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Miami. Duncan Robinson added 17 points and Goran Dragic scored 15 in his return from an ankle injury.

It was the eighth win in the last 11 games for the Heat. Kyle Lowry returned from a thumb injury and scored 24 for Toronto.

Fred VanVleet also had 24 for the Raptors,