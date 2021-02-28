Panthers comeback falls short in 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina

Dougie Hamilton of the Carolina Hurricanes is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 13, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Martin Necas scored the winning goal in a shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Vincent Trocheck, Jake Bean and Warren Foegele scored in regulation for Carolina.

It was Trocheck’s first game back in South Florida since being traded by Florida to the Hurricanes at last season’s trade deadline.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Frank Vatrano, and Patric Hornqvist scored for the Panthers.

James Reimer had 28 saves for the Hurricanes.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned back 30 of 33 shots for the Panthers.