Heat top Hawks for 6th straight win, get back to .500

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat shoots over John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 28, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are back at .500, not even a couple weeks removed from being near the very bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Kendrick Nunn scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat extended the NBA’s longest current winning streak to six games by beating the Atlanta Hawks 109-99.

Previous Achiuwa had 14 points in 12 reserve minutes for Miami, which used a 10-0 run late in the fourth to pull away.

John Collins led all scorers with 34 points for Atlanta, and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks, while Trae Young struggled and scored 15 points.