Miami streak snapped as Hawks win 94-80 in McMillan’s interim coach debut

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks drives to the basket against Kelly Olynyk of the Miami Heat during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 28, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Trae Young took over late and made sure that Nate McMillan would win his debut as interim coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

Young scored 18 points, including 13 straight for his team in the fourth quarter, and the Hawks snapped Miami’s six-game winning streak by beating the Heat 94-80 on Tuesday night.

John Collins scored 17 for Atlanta, which lost at Miami on Sunday and fired coach Lloyd Pierce on Monday.

Kevin Huerter scored 16 for the Hawks and Clint Capela had 10 points and 17 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each scored 14 for Miami.