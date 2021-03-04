Larry Wahl, spokesman for Orange Bowl, Yankees, dead at 67

The field at Hard Rock Stadium before the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI – Larry Wahl, a vice president of the Orange Bowl and a former New York Yankees media relations head under George Steinbrenner, has died. He was 67.

His son says Wahl died Wednesday at his home in Pompano Beach.

Wahl had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018.

Wahl worked for the Yankees from 1977-81 and was media relations director from 1979-80. He left the Yankees in 1981 for ABC Sports.

Wahl joined the University of Miami as senior athletic director in 1988.

He joined the Orange Bowl as vice president of communications until retiring in January 2020.