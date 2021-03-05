65ºF

Sports

Butler takes over, Heat top Pelicans 103-93

Associated Press

Tags: 
NBA
,
Heat
,
Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat reacts after scoring a three point basket during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 04, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (2021 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Jimmy Butler had 29 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat took advantage of Zion Williamson’s absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 103-93.

Butler made 10 of 14 shots and eight of nine free throws to help the Heat keep the Pelicans at bay.

Butler added a late step-back 3 to give him 10 points during an 11-2 run that put Miami up 98-87 with 2:50 to go.

Kelly Olynyk hit his first four 3-point shots and finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram scored 17 points and Steven Adams scored 15 for New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.