Butler takes over, Heat top Pelicans 103-93

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat reacts after scoring a three point basket during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 04, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS – Jimmy Butler had 29 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat took advantage of Zion Williamson’s absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 103-93.

Butler made 10 of 14 shots and eight of nine free throws to help the Heat keep the Pelicans at bay.

Butler added a late step-back 3 to give him 10 points during an 11-2 run that put Miami up 98-87 with 2:50 to go.

Kelly Olynyk hit his first four 3-point shots and finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram scored 17 points and Steven Adams scored 15 for New Orleans.