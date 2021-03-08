Gonzaga remains No. 1, Baylor back to No. 2 in AP Top 25

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme celebrates his basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Gonzaga won 86-69. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Gonzaga remains entrenched at No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll in its bid to go wire-to-wire.

The Zags received 61 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday as they attempt to become the first wire-to-wire No. 1 since Kentucky in 2014-15.

Baylor had two first-place votes and moved back into the No. 2 slot after dropping a spot last week.

Illinois, Michigan and Iowa rounded out the top 5. No. 8 Arkansas is in the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 1 in 1994-95.

Gonzaga plays Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals Monday night and would advance to the title game Tuesday with a win. The Zags (24-0) are the only remaining undefeated team in Division I.

