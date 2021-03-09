Hialeah native Gio Gonzalez hoping to live out childhood dream of playing for hometown Marlins

Gio Gonzalez of the Chicago White Sox throws a first inning pitch while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 11, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

JUPITER, Fla. – Gio Gonzalez grew up going to Miami Marlins games.

He still has a foul ball that was hit into the Joe Robbie/Pro Player/Sun Life Stadium stands by Luis Castillo when Gonzalez was just in middle school.

The Hialeah native even has a signed Craig Counsell jersey hanging on the wall of his home.

Now, after a 13-year career in the big leagues, Gonzalez may finally get to pitch for his hometown Marlins.

“As soon as I signed it really hit me,” Gonzalez said Tuesday during his first media availability with the team. “Being from Hialeah, Florida, I think representing the Marlins was always any kids dream from South Florida and to finally get a chance and opportunity to put on this uniform, you find whatever you can in that tank to go out there and make sure you can pitch for them.”

Last week, Gonzalez, 35, signed a minor-league deal with Miami that included an invitation to spring training.

The two-time All-Star has compiled a 131-101 record and a 3.70 ERA during his 13 seasons split between the Athletics, Nationals, Brewers and White Sox.

Gonzalez will be vying for a spot on a very young and talented Marlins pitching staff.

A veteran presence could be a welcomed addition to Miami’s starting rotation, which is expected to include Sandy Alcantara and Pablo Lopez, both 24 years old, Elieser Hernandez, 25, and the youngster of the bunch, 21-year-old Sixto Sanchez.

“I have to say I’ve been fortunate in my career to see some pretty damn talented arms,” Gonzalez said. “This is going to be one of those things where you can’t miss the show. You know one of these guys is going to probably throw a no-hitter or a perfect game. They have the capability of doing that kind of stuff.”

White the current Marlins roster has plenty to be excited about, the real thrill for Gonzalez is to be playing for the team he grew up cheering for.

Like so many kids from South Florida, Gonzalez has countless memories watching baseball on sticky nights inside a giant, reconfigured football stadium.

“I remember sitting in those hot days sweating it up under that that South Florida sun, watching Dontrelle (Willis) and watching Josh Beckett,” he said through a smile.

Gonzalez never forgot his roots while becoming one of the best starting pitchers in baseball at one point during his career.

He relished that he’s had the opportunity to meet so many of his former heroes.

“I got to see all my favorites from the pitchers, Dontrelle Willis, Josh Beckett, Brad Penny, AJ Burnett, (Carl) Pavano, I got to see him in a golf tournament and got to talk to a little bit,” Gonzalez said. “I’m obviously huge friends with Livan Hernandez, and Alex Fernandez is close to our hearts, we still love him to this day. He has come to some of my charity events. It’s unbelievable how much love and support you get from guys you grew up watching.”

It is not known how much Gonzalez will get to showcase his abilities during spring training after dealing with a shoulder injury last season.

He threw a live bullpen session on Tuesday and said afterwards that he felt “great” and that his shoulder felt “pretty damn good.”

“It was pretty cool to get back out there and get (back in) the swing of things and get to face some guys,” Gonzalez said.