Shocking moments caught on camera, as TV set falls on commentator during a live broadcast for ESPN

COLOMBIA – A terrifying moment during a live broadcast was caught on camera on Tuesday, when an LED wall collapsed on an ESPN presenter in Colombia.

The wall and part of the news set fell on top of sports announcer Carlos Orduz. It pushed him forward and crushed him against the desktop.

The incident happened during coverage of the Champions League soccer competitions.

Orduz posted a message on his Twitter account on Wednesday, to say that he was not seriously injured by the collapse.

“To those who wrote to me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine,” he tweeted in Spanish.