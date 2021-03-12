Heat top Magic 111-103, get over .500 for 1st time this year

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat celebrates with Tyler Herro against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on March 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and added 11 assists, Kelly Olynyk scored 20 and the Miami Heat beat the Orlando Magic 111-103 to move over the .500 mark for the first time this season.

Tyler Herro scored 17, Kendrick Nunn had 13 and Goran Dragic added 11 for the Heat, who pulled away in the final 6 minutes.

Miami improved to 19-18.

All-Star Nikola Vucevic finished with 24 points and a game-high 17 rebounds for the Magic, who have dropped six straight.

Dwayne Bacon scored a season-high 21 points for Orlando and Michael Carter-Williams had 17.

The Magic lost despite outrebounding Miami 56-44.