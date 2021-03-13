Butler scores 28, Dragic adds 25 as Heat beat Bulls 101-90

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat passes over Thaddeus Young of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO – Jimmy Butler scored 28 points against his former team, Goran Dragic added 20 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90 for their ninth win in 10 games.

Butler, who played his first six seasons in Chicago, added eight assists.

Dragic finished one point shy of his season high thanks to a huge surge down the stretch, helping Miami come out on top on a night when both teams looked as if they were finishing back-to-backs.

The Heat improved to 20-18 after moving above .500 for the first time this season by beating Orlando on Thursday.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points. Lauri Markkanen scored 20.