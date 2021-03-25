Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes decides to turn pro

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Dynamic 5-foot-7 Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes has decided to turn pro after a senior season limited to two games because of an ankle injury.

Lykes’ size makes him a long shot for the NBA, and he might play in Europe next season. He led Miami in scoring as a sophomore and junior.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga says senior forward Elijah Olaniyi also will not return. He hopes to turn pro but will also enter the transfer portal.

Senior forward Sam Waardenburg plans to return for a sixth season after missing all of 2020-21 because of a shoulder injury.