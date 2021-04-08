Molina HR, Carlson slam lead Cards to 7-0 win over Marlins, 3-game sweep

Dylan Carlson, Yadier Molina, and John Nogowski of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate at homeplate in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Dylan Carlson added a grand slam, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Miami 7-0 for a three-game sweep

The loss dropped the Marlins to 1-5 for the first time since 2015.

Jack Flaherty (allowed one hit in six innings, a leadoff single by Corey Dickerson, who advanced on a walk before he was caught stealing.

After another walk, Flaherty settled down.

He allowed only two more runners, both on walks, and struck out six.

Genesis Cabrera and Jordan Hicks finished the three-hitter.