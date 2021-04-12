Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson surprises Miami server with $1,000 tip

File photo of Chad Johnson from the 2012 preseason he spent with the Miami Dolphins.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A restaurant server in Miami Beach received a huge surprise when they received a $1,000 tip by none other than former Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Although the former Miami Dolphins player has made many South Florida headlines throughout his career, this is actually the second time he has made headlines for tipping generously in South Florida.

In March of 2020, the ex-NFL star tweeted out a photo showing a $1,000 tip left at Havana’s Cuban Cuisine on Griffin Road in Cooper City. He tweeted that photo with the caption, “Proverbs 11:25 💫.”

Similarly, on April 11, he took that same generous spirit as he visited Sugar Factory, located in South Beach.

According to a series of posts on both Twitter and Instagram, he took his family to Sugar Factory with the surprise tip already in mind. He tweeted, “Wonder who my waiter/waiters will be at Sugar Factory, little do they know what’s to come.”

Wonder who my waiter/waiters will be at Sugar Factory, little do they know what’s to come 😃 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 11, 2021

After sharing photos and videos from his experience, he tweeted out a photo of his bill. Although the restaurant ended up comping his entire meal — only charging him $1.29 — Johnson tipped his server $1,000.

On the bill he wrote, “Thank you for the hospitality, no matter what they say Revis didn’t cover me.”

In true Johnson fashion, he took the moment to throw shade at one of his NFL rivals, cornerback Darrelle Revis.

