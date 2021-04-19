Guard Charlie Moore transferring from DePaul to Miami Hurricanes

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Charlie Moore shoots over Butler's Bryce Golden during the first half of a game Jan. 18, 2020 in Chicago.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Guard Charlie Moore is transferring from DePaul to Miami, his fourth school, for his final year of eligibility.

Moore provides a much-needed reinforcement for the Hurricanes’ men’s basketball team.

Since the end of the season, they have lost three players via the NCAA’s new transfer rule.

Moore averaged 14 points in 16 games for DePaul this past season. He started 34 games as a freshman at California and played as a reserve for Kansas in 2018-19.

Departing Miami since the end of the season via transfer have been Chris Lykes to Arkansas, Earl Timberlake to Memphis and Elijah Olaniyi to Stony Brook.