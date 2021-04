(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, right, celebrates with D.J. Fluker (78) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are set to add to their offensive line.

The Dolphins will be signing D.J. Fluker.

Fluker, 30, played for the Baltimore Ravens season.

He is a former first-round draft pick out of the University of Alabama.

Fluker has also played with the Chargers, Giants, and Seahawks.

Fluker posted on his Instagram feed, “Thank you Baltimore.. it was a fun ride with great fans and tremendous support Excited about my new journey to South Beach! Miami Dolphins family let’s ride.”