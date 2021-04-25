Dodgers rally past Padres 5-4 despite 2 more homers by Tatis

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

LOS ANGELES – The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to square off nine times in September. They're already playing as though the division title is on the line in late April.

The defending World Series champions overcame another two-homer night from Fernando Tatis Jr. and a strong outing by Blake Snell to rally for a 5-4 victory over the Padres on Saturday.

Corey Seager's two-run single in the sixth was part of a three-run inning that put Los Angeles ahead.

“It was a fun baseball game to be a part of,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We threw the ball well, took good at-bats, created stress and got a couple big hits.”

The NL West rivals have split six meetings this season, with the Padres winning the previous three. They took the first two in this four-game series at Chavez Ravine, but the Dodgers were able to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2019.

San Diego threatened in the ninth, putting the potential tying run in scoring position with one out, but Kenley Jansen retired Tatis on a grounder and struck out Trent Grisham for his fifth save.

“Every game we have played so far has been a drag-out battle," Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “We have an opportunity to win the series (Sunday) and we have the off day on Monday, so we are going to go all out.”

San Diego took a 3-2 lead after Tatis led off the sixth with a shot to center field off Trevor Bauer, ending a run of 11 straight batters set down by the right-hander. Tatis is the first opposing player to have multi-homer games on consecutive nights at Dodger Stadium since San Francisco slugger Barry Bonds in 2002.

