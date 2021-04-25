Doncic, Mavs stun Lakers with rally in Davis' 2nd game back

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrate the team's 108-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers following an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS – Luka Doncic was swarmed by double teams with the Lakers trying to force someone other than the Dallas sensation to beat them again in Los Angeles star Anthony Davis' second game back from a long injury absence.

That someone was Dwight Powell.

Doncic had 18 points and 13 assists, four of them helping Powell score 12 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Los Angeles 108-93 on Saturday night.

The Mavericks swept the two-game home set against the defending NBA champs — and Davis' first two games in nearly 10 weeks — while moving a game ahead of Portland for the all-important sixth seed in the Western Conference. The No. 7 team has to make the playoffs through a play-in format.

Powell, who finished one point off his career high, was 11 of 12 from the field and had a six-point run with the bucket that gave the Mavericks their first lead since the first quarter at 89-87. The Mavericks outscored LA 62-35 in the second half.

Doncic was just 6 of 15 from the field with all that defensive attention and the Mavericks missing the Slovenian star’s European sidekick, Kristaps Porzingis, after the 7-foot-3 Latvian sprained his left ankle in the 115-110 Dallas victory two nights earlier.

The 22-year-old, two-time All-Star had five assists in the fourth quarter and a long step-back 3 that gave Dallas its first 10-point lead at 101-91.

“They were double-teaming me. In Europe I used to do this a lot,” Doncic said. “I know how it goes. But here the floor is wider, so it's kind of easy.”

