The Latest: Atlanta to allow full capacity at 2 stadiums

Fans in the outfield seats wait between innings in the baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Atlanta’s two biggest outdoor pro sports stadiums will both allow 100% capacity at events beginning next month.

The Braves said they will return to normal capacity at 41,084-seat Truist Park beginning May 7, when they face the Philadelphia Phillies to begin their third homestand of the season.

The team allowed 33% capacity for their first homestand and ramped up to 50% for their current homestand.

The Braves will join the Texas Rangers as the only MLB teams at 100% capacity. The Rangers started the season at 100%.

In a release issued at the same time as the Braves’ announcement, officials said Mercedes-Benz Stadium will return to 100% capacity beginning May 15 when Atlanta United hosts a Major League Soccer match against CF Montreal. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a retractable-roof venue that can hold more than 70,000 fans.

United allowed up to 50% capacity at its first two home games.