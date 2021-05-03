Dodger downer: Pitcher Dustin May to have Tommy John surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May leaves the game after being injured during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

CHICAGO – Dustin May got an MRI on Monday morning, and that was it.

His season was over.

May will have Tommy John surgery next week, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers without one of baseball’s top young pitchers for the rest of their title defense.

“It’s a big blow,” manager Dave Roberts said before the team’s series opener against the Cubs was postponed because of inclement weather in the forecast. “But we’ve got a lot of talented players, and we just got to find a way to fill that void.”

The 23-year-old May was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after the right-hander winced in pain on the mound and was forced to leave a start at Milwaukee.

The World Series champion Dodgers, already beset by several injuries to their pitching staff, said Dr. Neal El Attrache will perform May's ligament reconstruction surgery on May 11 in Los Angeles.

“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Roberts said. “He’s handling it like a pro. You know, wants to figure out what’s the next step after surgery and kind of attack it that way.”

May threw just 27 pitches before leaving Saturday’s 11-inning loss to Milwaukee. After his final pitch, May reacted with obvious discomfort, took a few steps and called for attention.

