Westbrook has 21 boards, 24 assists; Wizards blast Pacers

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) passes the ball as he is guarded by Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – While Russell Westbrook continues to chase down one of the NBA’s toughest records, his longtime coach Scott Brooks moved him up one spot on an unscientific list.

His own.

Westbrook had the third game in NBA history with 20-plus rebounds and 20-plus assists — he and Wilt Chamberlain have the other two — and the surging Washington Wizards moved closer to Indiana in the Eastern Conference playoff standings by outgunning the Pacers 154-141 on Monday night.

Westbrook had 14 points to go along with his career-high 21 rebounds and career-high-tying 24 assists, his league-leading 32nd triple-double of the season. He has 178 triple-doubles, three short of Oscar Robertson’s record, with seven games remaining for Washington.

Magic Johnson had 138 triple-doubles, and Brooks — who coached Westbrook for seven seasons in Oklahoma City before they reunited in Washington this season — said he now believes Westbrook is the second-best point guard in NBA history behind Johnson.

“He’s amazing — superhuman at times,” Brooks said after admitting he’s running out of ways to describe what Westbrook does on a nightly basis.

“Point guards don’t do what he does. They’re not built that way.”

Westbrook didn't comment on his place in history, but he's plenty confident about what he's doing for Washington, which has won 13 of 16.

