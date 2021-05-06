Altuve's birthday HR answers boos, Astros top Torres, Yanks

Houston Astros Jose Altuve (27) connects on an eighth-inning, three-run, home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green in a baseball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka (66) is behind the plate along with home plate umpire Dan Iassogna. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – Booed relentlessly by angry fans for two days during losses in the Bronx, José Altuve was speaking with Astros manager Dusty Baker before Houston's series finale against the New York Yankees, a game played on the day the All-Star infielder turned 31.

“He says, it would be really nice if I hit a home run every birthday, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day,” Baker recalled.

And so Altuve did. And not just any home run.

Altuve hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Yankees 7-4 Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.

“It quieted the fans,” Baker would say with a pause — “for a little while, anyway.”

Gleyber Torres also stood out, with an an incredible, daring dash for the Yankees in which he scored from first base on an infield single. But Houston stopped New York’s five-game winning streak and got back over .500 at 16-15.

Ad

Altuve had been 4 for 22 on May 6 with a double and a triple on his birthday, but never with a long ball.

He singled leading off to set the tone against former teammate Gerrit Cole, who allowed solo homers to Yordan Álvarez in the fourth and seventh and turned a 3-2 lead over to Green (0-3) starting the eighth.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad