Dolphins open 2021 NFL season vs. Patriots

It will be a familiar opponent for the Dolphins in Week 1 of the NFL season. Miami will be headed to New England for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff against the Patriots on Sept. 12.

The Week 1 game was revealed Wednesday morning and the entire league schedule is set to be announced Wednesday night.

The Dolphins opened the 2020 season in New England as well, losing 21-11.

Miami finished last season 10-6, narrowly missing the playoffs. The Patriots were 7-9, their first losing season since 2000.

Here’s a reminder of the opponents the Dolphins face in 2021, with all the dates and times to be announced:

HOME GAMES

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens

New York Giants

AWAY GAMES

Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

The Dolphins play an extra home game in this the first NFL season with 17 regular-season games. Next year Miami plays nine games on the road.