Dolphins open 2021 NFL season vs. Patriots

It will be a familiar opponent for the Dolphins in Week 1 of the NFL season. Miami will be headed to New England for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff against the Patriots on Sept. 12.
The Week 1 game was revealed Wednesday morning and the entire league schedule is set to be announced Wednesday night.
The Dolphins opened the 2020 season in New England as well, losing 21-11.
Miami finished last season 10-6, narrowly missing the playoffs. The Patriots were 7-9, their first losing season since 2000.
Here’s a reminder of the opponents the Dolphins face in 2021, with all the dates and times to be announced:
HOME GAMES
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Baltimore Ravens
New York Giants
AWAY GAMES
Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Jets
Las Vegas Raiders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
The Dolphins play an extra home game in this the first NFL season with 17 regular-season games. Next year Miami plays nine games on the road.
The countdown to Week 1 is on.— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 12, 2021
Tonight, the full season schedule will be released at 8 pm ET on the NFL Network. pic.twitter.com/LVvzjMtTVI