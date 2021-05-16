Chris Bosh first of Heat’s Big Three to get Pro Basketball Hall of Fame nod

Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat look on during their game against the Dallas Mavericks on November 27, 2010 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

MIAMI – Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh is heading to the Hall of Fame.

Sunday morning the 2021 Pro Basketball Hall of Fame class was announced, and Bosh was among those being inducted.

Also in this year’s class are players Chris Webber, Ben Wallace and Paul Pierce, and coaches Rick Adelman, Jay Wright and Bill Russell, as well as WNBA players Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.

Bosh played 893 games in the NBA before his career was cut short due to a blood clotting condition. He finished averaging 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds on 49% shooting.

He retired a two-time NBA Champion, winning titles with the Heat during the Big Three era when he teamed up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Bosh played six seasons in Miami.

He was the fourth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, the same year that James and Wade were selected first and fifth, respectively.