Marlins unveil new ‘City Connect’ uniforms

The Marlins unveiled their new City Connect jerseys on Monday.

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are no strangers to uniform changes, but this one is temporary. The team on Monday unveiled a new look as part of the “City Connect Series” partnership between Nike and Major League Baseball.

It pays homage to the Cuban Sugar Kings, a Latin American club that decades ago aimed to become the first MLB team outside the United States.

“The new uniform speaks to the legacy, culture, passion and pride for baseball in the South Florida community, while celebrating the personality and confidence of our city,” the team said in a news release. “The Marlins City Connect uniform is inspired by Latin America’s contribution to baseball, with a legacy red jersey that captures the energetic vibe and culture throughout South Florida and Latin America.”

The Marlins will wear the new uniform this coming weekend (May 21–23) against the New York Mets, a series that follows Cuban Independence Day on Thursday. Saturday is Cuban Heritage Night at loanDepot park.

For la cultura. For our city. This is Legacy. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/2DjcVZeUni — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 17, 2021

The Marlins are among seven teams that are included in the initial City Connect Series, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants.

