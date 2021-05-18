Miami-Alabama has a kickoff time and will air on Local 10

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The anticipated kickoff to the college football season between the Miami Hurricanes and national champion Alabama now has a time and a TV home: 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 on Local 10.

ESPN and ABC announced the schedule Tuesday for their featured matchups for Labor Day weekend.

Miami faces the Crimson Tide in Atlanta.

Clemson and Georgia play in primetime later that night from Charlotte, North Carolina, also on Local 10.

The coronavirus pandemic caused most nonconference games to be canceled last season, along with a delayed start to the season in the Power Five conferences. This season is expected to start on time with the schedule intact and Sept. 4 as the first full Saturday of games.

Local 10 will also have a Sunday night showdown Sept. 5 between Florida State and Notre Dame in Tallahassee (7:30 p.m.), and ESPN will highlight Louisville vs. Ole Miss that Monday night Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. from Atlanta.