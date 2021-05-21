Partly Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Lomberg scores in OT to lift Panthers past Lightning, 6-5

Florida trails best-of-7 series 2-1

Associated Press

Tags: 
NHL
,
Panthers
,
Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Noel Acciari during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Noel Acciari during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TAMPA – Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback and give the Florida Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.

The Panthers cut the Lightning’s lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Lightning took a 5-3 lead into the final period.

But the reigning Stanley Cup champions couldn’t put the Panthers away, yielding a power-play goal to Patric Hornqvist and Gustav Forsling’s equalizer with 3:07 remaining.

Game 4 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.