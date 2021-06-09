General Manager Kim Ng addresses Marlins’ recent slide

In this photo provided by the Miami Marlins, new Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng poses for a photo at Marlins Park stadium before being introduced during a virtual news conference, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Miami. Ng discussed her climb to become the first female GM in the four major North American professional sports leagues. (Joseph Guzy/Miami Marlins via AP)

MIAMI – After losing 8 of their last 9 games, Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng talked to reporters over Zoom on Tuesday.

Ng said, “I think the last 10 days or so, is not where we want to be. I think prior to this period, we were very close to .500. We had an extraordinarily tough road trip.”

Ng said the bullpen has been one of the strongest aspects of the team and when they struggle, the entire team feels it.

Ng said he hopes that several guys will return from the Injured List to give the team some relief.

The Marlins have been looking outside the organization for help.

The GM also mentioned some of the players who have been brought up from the minor leagues to provide help.

Ng had the opportunity to do some scouting at the minor league affiliates. She plans to visit again in the coming months.

As for Sixto Sanchez, Ng said he has a shoulder injury. Sanchez has had a setback last week, but has been cleared by doctors to start throwing again.

As for the offense, Ng said, “I think I mentioned this before, I never anticipated us being a real high-scoring team. I don’t think that’s how we’re constructed. We’ve always said that we’re very pitching-centric. I looked at it over the last day or so, 70-percent of our games are determined by three runs or less. I think that says something about our pitching.”

Ng said the close games magnifies the importance of each and every run. She added if the team could get some more timely runs, it would look different.

Ng said heading into the season, the team was confident with their 1-4 starters and weren’t sure what they’d get from Trevor Rogers as their No. 5 starter.

Ng said the team has seen a lot of the young pitching come up, but a lot of them have been hit with injuries. She said, “Our depth is being challenged.”