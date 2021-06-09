Panthers captain Sasha Barkov presents $73,600 donation to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov continues to be an amazing leader on and off the ice, burying his roots deeper into the community he’s called home for nearly a decade.

For the second straight season, Barkov pledged to make a donation to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for every point he scored for the Panthers; $1600 per goal and $800 per assist.

When all was said and done after Florida’s regular season and brief playoff run, Barkov had amassed 27 goals and 38 assists during his 2020-21 campaign.

On Wednesday, with a big smile on his face, Barkov presented a check for $73,600 to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“Every time I hear something about this hospital and how thankful they are, I get more thankful, too,” Barkov said Wednesday after presenting his donation. “It means more and more every day for me to be able to help in some kind of way.”

The 25-year-old Finnish superstar has donated a total of $143,200 to the hospital since first making this commitment in 2019.

He has also provided the hospital a luxury suite at the BB&T Center during Panthers home games for use by those connected to the facility.

“Coming in here and seeing everyone here who I’m associated with, it means a lot to me,” he said.