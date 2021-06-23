Carl Nassib’s jersey flies off the shelves

Carl Nassib’s announcement on social media on Monday has sparked sales for his jersey.

According to sports apparel retailer Fanatics, his jerseys have become the top selling NFL jersey. A custom jersey will cost customers about $150 on the site.

Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, recorded a video for his followers on Instagram revealing he is gay. He received an outpouring of support from teammates and fans after his announcement.

Nassib is the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

Nassib, whose announcement came during Pride Month, added that he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that seeks to prevent suicides among LGBTQ youth.