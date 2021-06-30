Marquez hitless for Rockies through 6 innings vs Pirates

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez heads to the dugout after retiring the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez was hitless through six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Only two runners reached for the Prates: Jacob Stallings was hit in the left ribs by a knuckle-curve with a 1-2 count and one out in the second inning, and Phillip Evans checked his swing and walked on a 3-2 slider that went low and outside with one out in the fifth. Kevin Newman then grounded into an inning ending double play.

Colorado led 7-0.

The closest the Pirates have come to a hit was by Adam Frazier, who led the game off with a liner that first baseman Joshua Fuentes caught with a dive.

Márquez struck out four and walked one.

There has been only one no-hitter previously thrown at Coors Field, the Rockies’ hitter-friendly home since 1995. Hideo Nomo of the Dodgers no-hit the Rockies on Sept. 17, 1996, a 9-0 Los Angeles victory.

The only Rockies pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Ubaldo Jiménez against the Braves in Atlanta on April 17, 2010.

