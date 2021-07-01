Tyler Herro to join USA Basketball select roster

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat celebrates after a three pointer against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 09, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Tyler Herro will be heading to Las Vegas to help Team USA get ready for the Olympics.

Herro will be a part of the roster of a select team that will train the Olympic team for the upcoming Tokyo Games.

For Herro, this will provide a great experience to go up against some of the best players in the league.

There will be familiar faces for the Heat’s guard.

Heat head Coach Erik Spoelstra will be coaching the select team.

Herro’s teammate Bam Adebayo is one of the 12 players on the USA roster.