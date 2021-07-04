Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers named to All-Star team

Miami Marlins' Trevor Rogers pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

MIAMI – Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers has been named to the All-Star team.

The rookie will be heading to Colorado later this month to represent the Marlins.

Rogers has been one of the team’s most consistent starters.

He has a 7-5 record with a 2.14 earned run average.

Rogers has 110 strikeouts in 92.1 innings pitched.

On Sunday, Rogers said, “It’s gonna take a little bit to get used to. It’s an honor. First year, being an All-Star my first year, can’t get much better than that. Still in shock a little bit, still need to let it sink in, and I’m super grateful.”

Rogers said manager Don Mattingly called him into his office to break the good news.

Rogers said so far he’s learned, “Keeping the game simple and continuing to learn each and every time out there.”

Rogers said he’s looking forward to picking the brains of other pitchers, “I’m really excited to be in that category with that group of guys and just be able to introduce myself to them.”