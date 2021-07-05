Where to watch the 2021 Copa América finals in Miami

MIAMI – The 2021 Copa América is the ongoing 47th edition of the Copa América, the international men’s football championship organized by South America’s football ruling body CONMEBOL.

The tournament has been taking place in Brazil since June 13, and it ends on Saturday, July 10.

As the teams now face off in the finals this week, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots to gather your crew to watch some epic fútbol in Miami-Dade County.

Time Out Market: Catch this year’s Copa América matches at Time Out Market Miami on their 17-foot, HD LED screen. No matter who you’re cheering for, the bar has you covered with $3 select draft beers all night long. Daily food specials are also available. 1601 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Click here for more info.

Wynwood Marketplace: Enjoy curated cocktails and food truck grub all set in a beautiful outdoor setting at the 2021 Watch the Cup. Put on your jersey and represent your country as you cheer your team to victory. There is no shortage of passion, pride or good vibes at the 2021 Watch the Cup party. Matches will be aired until the Finals on July 10 at 8 p.m. RSVP for free entry and one free Aguardiente shot. 2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127. Click here for more info.

Veza Sur: Veza Sur Brewing Co. will be playing the 2021 Copa América until July 10 with beer and food specials every game. Grab your amigos, amigas, familia, (and even abuelas), and go watch a match until July 10. Enjoy beer buckets for $20, Brazilian Chopp beer for $3, and $1 wings from their ChiFa food truck. VEZA SUR Brewing Co., 55 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, United States. Click here for more info.

EST. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen: EST. 33 will be offering 16 oz. beer specials for $4 during every game featuring all of their signature brews from prized pints like the Legend Lager and 33 Pale Ale to the recently launched Brickell Brown, One Night in Bangkok and Hallo Schatzi. Pair your pint with a rotating selection of savory bar specials called “Daily Chef Creations” ranging from $6-9.This year’s 47th edition of the Copa América tournament kicked off on Sunday, June 13 and closes with a final match on Saturday, July 10. To reserve your table for the game, visit their Instagram and click the link in their bio. 701 S Miami Ave, Unit 412A Brickell City Centre, Miami, FL 33131. Click here for more info.