Dolphins training camp schedule and ticket info released

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will hold their first public training camp practice at their new facility on July 31, the team announced Wednesday.

There are more than a dozen open practices that you can attend this training camp. Season-ticket holders can reserve seats today, with the general public able to claim free tickets starting Thursday.

The Dolphins are opening the new Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens (20000 NW 27th Ave.), near Hard Rock Stadium, after moving from their Davie practice facility.

Training Camp Dates have arrived! We'll see you at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Complex soon! Grab your tickets today >> https://www.miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp/ Posted by Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Tickets

There is no charge to attend the open practices, but fans must reserve tickets at https://am.ticketmaster.com/dolphins/trainingcamp

Need to know

Practices are scheduled to start at 10:10 a.m. and run until about 12:30 p.m., but that is subject to change. Parking gates open at 9 a.m., seating opens at 9:45 a.m.

Fans will watch from underneath a shaded canopy.

Autographs and tours will not be available after practice, with the Dolphins citing health and safety precautions.

The open practices will feature theme days, food trucks, face painting and a garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

For more info...

Go to miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp.