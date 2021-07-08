Partly Cloudy icon
Dwyane Wade visits Surfside, meets with search team

David Selig
, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: 
Heat
,
Dwyane Wade
,
Surfside Building Collapse
,
Surfside
,
Miami-Dade County
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade visits the memorial wall set up for Surfside condo collapse victims.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade visits the memorial wall set up for Surfside condo collapse victims. (Courtesy photo)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Dwyane Wade is the latest Miami sports star to pay a visit to the site of the tragic Surfside condo collapse.

The Heat legend spent time at the memorial fence Thursday morning across from the Champlain Towers South site.

He also thanked first responders and addressed a team from the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue before they began their shift.

Current Heat star Bam Adebayo made an emotional visit to the memorial on Friday afternoon. Team captain Udonis Haslem was there June 30, and teammate Tyler Herro and a couple of coaches brought water, food and essentials the morning of the collapse on June 24.

Dwyane Wade addresses a team from the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue before they begin their shift at the Surfside collapse site Thursday morning. (Courtesy photo)

