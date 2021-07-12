Marlins select SS Kahlil Watson, C Joe Mack in first round of MLB draft

Kim Ng makes first comments as Marlins general manager

MIAMI – General Manager Kim Ng’s first MLB draft was a busy one.

The Marlins had two picks in the first round.

At No. 16, the Marlins selected shortstop Kahlil Mack from Wake Forest High School in North Carolina.

Watson was ranked No. 4 by MLB Pipeline, No. 5 by ESPN, No. 6 by Baseball America, and No. 7 by The Athletic.

At No. 31, the Marlins took catcher Joe Mack from Williamsville East High School in New York.

Mack was ranked the No. 19 prospect by MLB Pipline and No. 22 by Baseball America.

Watson, 18, batted .477 in high school with 16 home runs in 66 games.

Mack, 18, batted .5-- in 21 games as a senior, with 8 homerse and 22 RBI.