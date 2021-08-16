Miami Hurricanes ranked No. 14 in AP Poll

Miami coach Manny Diaz congratulates quarterback D'Eriq King (1) after a touchdown pass against Duke during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Nell Redmond/Pool Photo via AP)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes find themselves in a strong position heading into the season.

In the Associated Press poll released on Monday, the Canes were ranked No. 14.

Miami finished the 2020 season with an 8-3 record. They’re one of three ACC teams int he Top 25.

The Hurricanes return 10 of 11 starters on offense and 9 of 11 on defense.

Miami was ranked No. 16 in the Coaches Poll.

It won’t be easy for the Canes in the opener.

Miami faces the defending National Champs, the University of Alabama.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll.

The opener is Sept. 4 in Atlanta.

The Canes opener will be broadcast on Local 10.