Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Ray Allen hired as basketball coach at Miami’s Gulliver Prep

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Heat, Ray Allen, Miami-Dade County
Photo does not have a caption

MIAMI – The Gulliver Prep Raiders have a new Coach Ray.

And he just so happens to be a Hall of Famer.

Former Miami Heat and NBA great Ray Allen has been hired as the director of boys as girls basketball at the private school.

He will also serve as coach of Gulliver Prep’s varsity boys basketball team, the school announced Friday.

“Coach Allen brings unparalleled expertise to the helm of our basketball programs,” the school said in a tweet.

Allen, 46, won NBA titles with the Heat and Boston Celtics. The 10-time all-star also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle SuperSonics.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

email

twitter