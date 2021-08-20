Ray Allen hired as basketball coach at Miami’s Gulliver Prep

MIAMI – The Gulliver Prep Raiders have a new Coach Ray.

And he just so happens to be a Hall of Famer.

Former Miami Heat and NBA great Ray Allen has been hired as the director of boys as girls basketball at the private school.

He will also serve as coach of Gulliver Prep’s varsity boys basketball team, the school announced Friday.

“Coach Allen brings unparalleled expertise to the helm of our basketball programs,” the school said in a tweet.

Allen, 46, won NBA titles with the Heat and Boston Celtics. The 10-time all-star also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle SuperSonics.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.