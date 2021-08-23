Miami Hurricanes shift to game-planning for Alabama

Miami coach Manny Diaz congratulates quarterback D'Eriq King (1) after a touchdown pass against Duke during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Nell Redmond/Pool Photo via AP)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes have moved from Fall Camp to game preparation.

The Canes will open the season Sept. 4 against Alabama in Atlanta.

Head Coach Manny Diaz said Monday, “I think we’re ready to play a game. I mean, I think that we’ve done all the banging against each other than we can do. I think our guys are ready to get into game-planning and scheming up on how to move the ball on somebody and stop somebody else. But I’m pleased. I’m pleased what both sides have shown throughout Training Camp.”

Diaz said that on Monday, the team worked on special situations that could come up in the game.

Tuesday, the game-planning will get even more specific to Alabama.

Canes quarterback D’Eriq King is returning from offseason knee surgery.

He has been a full participant in Camp and will be ready to go for the opener.

King said Monday, “I feel fine. I thank God for no injuries, no setbacks. So I feel pretty good right now... I feel just as fast, if not a little faster. I think a lot of guys come back from rehabbing an ACL or other injuries faster because you work all the small muscles in your leg... which I’ve been doing for the last seven-and-a-half months so I feel good, I feel just as fast.”

The Canes had a special visitor at practice.

Former head coach Mark Richt was on campus as part of his work for ACC Network.

Richt was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and said that being home meant a lot to him,.

Richt said, “It feels great. You see my U on my chest, I decided to wear that today, I probably should’ve asked my producer if I could wear it. But, I figured since it’s my alma mater, I’m going to be okay. It did me, it was good medicine to come here, see everybody, obviously a lot of players I recruited. Just see the building, see Manny and the staff, brought back a lot of good memories.”